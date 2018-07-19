Investigator talks to Channel 11 about 24-year-old murder mystery

Investigators are continuing their push to solve a 24-year-old murder mystery in Beaver County.
Today, longtime investigator Tom Carter sat down with Channel 11 to discuss the case of Sarah Boehm, a 14-year-old girl from Rochester who went missing in July 1994.
Aaron Martin has more on the renewed push for answers and why Carter said he won’t end the search for Boehm’s killer ONLY on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
A few months later, hunters found her body in a remote part of Ohio. It was badly decomposed and wasn’t identified until 2003.
RELATED STORY: FBI still seeking information 24 years after unsolved murder
Carter, a retired FBI agent who now works as a detective with the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office, said they’ve had several suspects over the years but there was never enough evidence to make an arrest.
"It's an unsolved murder of a little girl that didn't deserve to die,” Carter said. “I believe that she deserves justice."
TRENDING NOW:
- New coaster Steel Curtain, Steelers Experience coming to Kennywood in 2019
- Woman hits 16-year-old sister with car, later assaults officers
- Teenager charged with allegedly threatening to 'shoot up' school
- RAW VIDEO: Explosion at Army depot in Pa.
That same year, the body of 17-year-old Kathryn Menendez was found about half a mile away from where Boehm was discovered. She was strangled to death.
Investigators say it’s unclear if the two deaths are linked.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}