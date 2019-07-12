ROCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - After 25 years, the murder of a 14-year-old girl from Rochester Township remains unsolved. The FBI is hoping to change that, asking for the public’s help.
Sarah Boehm was last seen alive leaving her Rochester Township home on July 14, 1994. In November of that year, her body was found by hunters in an Ohio state park, Berlin Reservoir, in Portage County.
It wasn’t until 2003 that Boehm’s body was identified when a detective from the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office made the connection after a search of the national “Jane Doe network.”
The FBI said authorities have followed up on multiple leads, but none have led to an arrest.
In August 1994, the body of another girl, 17-year-old Kathryn Menendez, was found a half-mile from Boehm’s in the same Ohio state park. Menendez’s mother had reported her missing days earlier.
It’s not clear whether the murders of Boehm and Menendez, from Alliance, Ohio, are connected.
Anyone with information on either of the cases is asked to contact the FBI at 412-432-4000.
