WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. - Channel 11 is digging through a 17-page report from the Department of Health on their investigation into a "cancer cluster" in one Washington County neighborhood.
The DOH has concluded there is not a statistically higher number of Ewing's sarcoma cases in the Canonsburg area, compared to the rest of the state.
Related Headlines
The detailed report also gives statistics on all cancers and childhood cancers in the same area, including radiation related cancers.
Cara Sapida is speaking with several of the families affected by Ewing's and will have their reaction to the report tonight on 11 News at 5.
Click here to read the full 17-page Ewing's Sarcoma report
TRENDING NOW:
- 19-year-old killed when tractor-trailer overturns onto his car on Steubenville Pike
- High School senior hopes to marry the love of his life while fighting rare cancer
- 16-year-old boy sought after girl shot in face at apartment
- VIDEO: Woman's ex-boyfriend accused of hiding in attic for 3 weeks
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}