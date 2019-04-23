  • Department of Health denies cancer cluster in 17-page report

    WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. - Channel 11 is digging through a 17-page report from the Department of Health on their investigation into a "cancer cluster" in one Washington County neighborhood.

    The DOH has concluded there is not a statistically higher number of Ewing's sarcoma cases in the Canonsburg area, compared to the rest of the state.  

    The detailed report also gives statistics on all cancers and childhood cancers in the same area, including radiation related cancers.  

    Cara Sapida is speaking with several of the families affected by Ewing's and will have their reaction to the report tonight on 11 News at 5.

    Click here to read the full 17-page Ewing's Sarcoma report

