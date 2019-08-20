PITTSBURGH - Add the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority to the list of organizations and communities working to find a solution to constant flooding on the Saw Mill Run Corridor.
Flooding has been an issue along Saw Mill Run Boulevard (Route 51) dating back to the 1950s.
But heavy rain over the last two years has caused nearly a dozen groups to begin working together on a solution.
A small part of that is a storm water project at Volunteers Field in Carrick meant to tackle water quality and flooding issues set to begin in September.
