PITTSBURGH - More than a dozen representatives from state and local offices met Monday to try to find a solution to constant flooding along the Saw Mill Run Corridor.
The meeting was hosted by Pittsburgh City Councilman Anthony Coghill, who has been working with residents in Overbrook and other nearby neighborhoods who have repeatedly dealt with heavy flooding over the last two years.
Last year, 11 Investigates reported the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been studying flooding issues along the corridor going back to the 1950s, but only a 20-year flood mitigation project in the West End was built to deal with the issue. That project remains badly damaged after heavy rains and flooding in June 2018.
