Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is not backing down from the racial slur allegation against Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.
NFL reduces suspension for Maurkice Pouncey following brawl during Browns game
Garrett’s indefinite suspension was upheld by the NFL Thursday, while Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey had his reduced to two games from the original three.
>>RELATED: Steelers QB Mason Rudolph speaks for first time since helmet hit from Myles Garrett
Despite that, Garrett stood by the allegation – saying he heard Rudolph utter a racial slur prior to the brawl last week – that was leaked during his hearing with the league Thursday. He was not happy that it became public.
Garrett posted a long statement on social media following the league’s decision and leak of his accusation against Rudolph.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: NFL said they found 'no evidence' of Mason Rudolph using racial slur before brawl
“I was assured that the hearing was space that afforded the opportunity to speak openly and honestly about the incident that led to my suspension,” Garrett said. “This was not meant for public dissemination, or was it a convenient attempt to justify my actions or restore my image in the eyes of those I disappointed. I know what I heard. Whether my opponent’s comment was born out of frustration or ignorance, I cannot say. But his actions do not excuse my lack of restraint in the moment, and I truly regret the impact this has had on the league, the Browns and our devoted fans.”
November 22, 2019
The Steelers look to get back into the playoff picture Sunday against the winless Bengals, while Cleveland will be without its best pass rusher for the foreseeable future.
