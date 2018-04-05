0 Shooter identified in Ohio Township slaying

OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Two men are dead after a shooting Wednesday morning in Ohio Township.

The shooting drew homicide detectives and police from several departments to the area of Rebecca Drive shortly after 5:30 a.m.

Victim: James Clayton Westover

Police said James Clayton Westover, 56, came out of his home to start his car when the other man, Lex Miller, 62, shot him. He was shot several times and was found dead in the driveway.

When police arrived, Miller, who was dressed in all black, refused to put down his gun, lifted it to shoot and officers returned fire, investigators said. He fell to the ground and was pronounced dead.

It is unclear whether Miller shot himself or was fatally wounded by shots fired by police. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office will make that determination.

A closer look at the scene on Rebecca Drive. Neighbors say they woke up to numerous shots around 5:30 this morning @WPXI pic.twitter.com/TQ465QB775 — Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerWPXI) April 4, 2018

Family members of the homeowner who was shot to death were home. Neighbors told Channel 11 News he lived with his wife, daughter and grandchild.

“I heard gunshots and I heard my next-door neighbor say, ‘What are you doing?’ and I heard more gunshots and the car alarm went off, and then there were more gunshots and I didn't know what to think,” Lexi Gunzberg, a neighbor, said.

Police has yet to release a motive, but police sources tell Channel 11 the men knew each other.

Neighbors said the two men might have met at the Christ Church at Grove Farm.

"We are all just heartbroken and sad over this tragedy," said Rev. Jared Ott of Chirst Church at Grove Farm.

The Ohio Township police officer who fired his weapon is on administrative leave with pay as a standard department procedure as the investigation moves forward.

The Avonworth School District announced a two-hour delay because of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-255-8477.

