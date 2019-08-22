PITTSBURGH - The cancellation of the Three Rivers Regatta took many people by surprise, and Channel 11 has learned that in the weeks since the investigation has continued to grow.
The regatta was scheduled for Aug. 2-4, but on Tuesday, July 30, organizers abruptly announced that it would not happen.
By the end of the week a lawsuit had been filed against the organizers.
Target 11 has now learned that a number of vendors claim they were never paid. Watch 11 News at 6 to hear form Mayor Peduto about what his office has discovered.
TRENDING NOW:
p>
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}