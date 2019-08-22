  • TSA agents giving travelers friendly reminder about Real ID

    Transportation Security Administration agents have started offering a friendly reminder to travelers about Real ID compliance.

    Starting in October 2020, travelers will not be able to fly with just a regular license. A Real ID or a passport will be required -- even for domestic flights.

    The Real ID Act was passed after 9/11 to create a single national standard for licenses.

    In order to get a Real ID, people are required to prove their identity with four forms of ID. They can include a current driver’s license, passport, social security card, utility bill, payroll stub or birth certificate.

