Transportation Security Administration agents have started offering a friendly reminder to travelers about Real ID compliance.
Starting in October 2020, travelers will not be able to fly with just a regular license. A Real ID or a passport will be required -- even for domestic flights.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The Real ID Act was passed after 9/11 to create a single national standard for licenses.
In order to get a Real ID, people are required to prove their identity with four forms of ID. They can include a current driver’s license, passport, social security card, utility bill, payroll stub or birth certificate.
TRENDING NOW:
- Animals rescued from home after woman found dead inside
- Man arrested after talking about mass shooting inside local church
- State asks Kennywood why they keep closing The Steel Curtain
- VIDEO: North Hills community proposes changes to dog barking rules
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}