PITTSBURGH - It appears that Francisco Cervelli’s time with the Pirates is over, as the Pirates request unconditional release waivers for the catcher.
The Pirates said they are honoring Cervelli’s request to be released to pursue an opportunity that gives him a chance at more playing time, and a chance to compete in the postseason.
Cervelli is in the final year of his contract, and is the Pirates highest paid player this season at $11.5 Million.
Pirates General Manager Neal Huntington said, “We appreciate who Francisco is and all he has done for the Pirates and the City of Pittsburgh. We believe this was the right move for the right reasons and wish Francisco well.”
The Pirates acquired Cervelli in November, 2014 in a trade with the New York Yankees. He suffered his 6th concussion on May 25th and hasn’t played in the majors since, but he has been rehabilitating.
