TONIGHT AT 5: 11 investigation looks into whether companies are trying to avoid tariffs

PITTSBURGH - Customs and Border Protection is investigating if tariffs on Chinese goods by the Trump Administration are causing some companies to go through other countries to avoid paying, and possibly doing so illegally.
A viewer tip led 11 Investigates and its sister stations across the country to buy Cyber Power Systems surge protectors to find out where they were made.
The label on the sticker said “Made in Philippines”, a country not facing any tariffs.
But underneath the sticker, it's marked “Made in China”.
The reaction when we took our findings to the federal government, on Channel 11 News at 5:30pm.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}