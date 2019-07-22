  • 'A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood' trailer released

    We’re getting our first look at Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers in the upcoming movie “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

    The "Today Show" showed an exclusive look at the movie's trailer showing Hanks portraying Mister Rogers Monday.

    The film, directed by Marielle Heller, and is based on a story by journalist Tom Junod about how he and Rogers became friends. 

    The film is set for release thisThanksgiving.

    If the trailer doesn't drum up memories and have you singing "It's a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" then we don't know what will.

