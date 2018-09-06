Jeff Goldblum surprises London commuters with piano performance

LONDON, England - Commuters at a London train station got a surprise Wednesday - a famous actor showing off his musical talent.
Hollywood star Jeff Goldblum made an appearance to promote an upcoming album release.
Goldblum has faced dinosaurs and aliens in the movies. His fans may be surprised to hear him play jazz.
He sat down at a public piano inside the station and demonstrated his skills at the keyboard.
Crowds gathered around the 65-year-old, who has recorded an album titled "The Capitol Studios Sessions" with his band.
The album is due for release in November.
