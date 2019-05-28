Jewish teens save life of man with swastika tattoo

BOSTON, Mass. - The life of a man tattooed with a symbol of Nazi hatred was saved by Jewish teenagers.
The four orthodox teens, walking along a Boston reservoir last week, spotted the man partially submerged in the water. They ran for help and found a Boston College police officer, who pulled the man from the water.
Spying the swastika tattooed on the man's hand, Officer Carl Mascioli told WBTS, "While I was pulling him out of the water, I also observed that he had a swastika on his hand... I kind of let the gentleman know sometimes, some deeds have a funny way of turning around. And that their good deed actually kind of had a little, little bit of a twist to it."
The teens were not permitted to speak to the media, but the officer gave the man a message from them.
"They wanted just to let him know that, that he should know that it was four young Jewish boys that helped, helped save his life," said Mascioli.
It's not clear how the man ended up in the water, but police said he wouldn't have survived much longer. He's expected to recover.
