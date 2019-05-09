0 Lancaster farm is having 'baby boom' of goats

LANCASTER, Pa. - A Pennsylvania farm has a lot more kids than normal this year. They're experiencing a boom of baby goats, including a set of quintuplets.

Over the last two weeks, three mama goats at the Amish Farm and House welcomed a total of 12 babies. It's the most kids born in the farm's more than 60-year history.

"We started with triplets and then we had quadruplets and then we thought we were going to have another set of quadruplets, but we were surprised with quintuplets," Jamie Burkhart told WGAL.

Quintuplet goats are rare, in fact, the odds are one in 10,000 births and the chances of all of them surviving is even slimmer. The quintuplets weigh anywhere from 1 lb. 8 oz. up to 3 pounds. "Normally the goats have anywhere between two and three, so you can imagine our surprise and excitement," said Mikayla Horst.

To celebrate, the Amish Farm and House is hosting a Goat Baby Shower; a chance for people to get up close and personal with what might arguably be the cutest kids in town. "They're like little springs bouncing up and down. They're so happy and so playful you put them all together and it's like a little tiny circus," said Burkhart.

And the baby boom isn't over yet, "we have two more that are on the way and they're going to be due right around the time of our baby shower," said Horst.

The Goat Baby Shower is this Saturday, at the farm in Lancaster.



NBC/WGAL