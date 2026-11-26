BANGKOK — An explosion and fire at a major oil facility in the Thai capital on Thursday injured at least seven people and forced nearby residents to evacuate, authorities said.

Four of the injured were in critical condition, according to Erawan Medical Center in Bangkok.

A mobile phone alert sent to residents in Bangkok said the incident happened around 3 p.m. and advised people to avoid the area. The Bangkok city authority reported less than an hour later that the ensuing fire was put out.

Bangchak Corp., which owns the refining and storage facility, confirmed the fire in a Facebook post and said that the cause was still being investigated.

Video posted on social media showed thick black smoke rising from the site in an eastern neighborhood of Bangkok.

The refinery, with a listed capacity of 120,000 barrels a day, is the fifth biggest in Thailand and the only one situated in an urban area.

An explosion and fire at the refinery in July 2012 caused damage in a nearby residential neighborhood and it took two weeks to repair the facility.

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