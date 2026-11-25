BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — The audit of the Beaver County assessor’s office and tax claims bureau is complete.

Beaver County Commission President Dan Camp announced Wednesday that a third-party audit found more than $750,000 in cash was missing from the offices, which was overseen by Joshua Eckelberger.

Eckelberger resigned in September and reportedly told county investigators he’d taken money. At that time, it wasn’t clear how much money or how it was taken.

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Camp said the case was referred to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office to investigate immediately after Eckelberger resigned in September, but the Attorney General’s office told the county to hire a third-party auditor to complete the audit.

Sources tell Channel 11’s Andrew Havranek the AG’s office wouldn’t have gotten to the audit themselves until sometime around February or March of next year.

There is no timeframe on when charges will be filed by the Attorney General.

Camp previously told Channel 11 that the county first started hearing about concerns in the tax claims office over the summer. People who live in Beaver County and paid their late taxes say checks weren’t clearing their accounts quickly.

Then a county employee went to the Human Resources office and said they were not getting deposit slips from the bank after cash and checks were collected and submitted to be deposited.

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