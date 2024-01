HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed when a car went off the road and into a creek in Harmar Township Wednesday morning.

Police responded just after 8 a.m. to Anchor Drive, which is near the intersections of Freeport Road, Route 910, and Route 28.

The vehicle rolled over and into a creek behind the Primanti Bros restaurant.

Channel 11 confirmed this was a fatal accident.

We have a crew headed to the scene to get more information.

©2024 Cox Media Group