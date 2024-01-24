Medics assaulted by patient in downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Two medics were assaulted by a patient in downtown Pittsburgh on Tuesday afternoon.

Police and EMS crews were called to the intersection of Wood Street and Third Avenue at 4 p.m. for a suspected overdose.

Medics were about to take the man to the hospital when he allegedly became violent.

The man, who police did not identify, was detained by police and taken for evaluation by another medic unit.

Both medics were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Pittsburgh police said charges are forthcoming.

