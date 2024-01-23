Carnegie Science Center to change name following $65M ‘transformational gift’

PITTSBURGH — Significant changes are coming to the Carnegie Science Center because of a “transformational gift.”

Officials with the Carnegie Science Center gathered Tuesday, announcing that the museum had been gifted $65 million. It’s the largest gift the Carnegie Institute has received since its founding in 1895.

“It’s truly transformation for the Science Center in that it will allow us to implement our vision, not only for today’s generation but for generations to come,” said Jason Brown, Henry Buhl, Jr., Director and Vice President, Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh. “This gift will pave the way for countless kids and adults to embark on their personal journey of discovery and curiosity here at the Science Center.”

The gift will help the Science Center increase its endowment, provide greater opportunity to innovate and strengthen its role in science education.

The gift comes from the hands of Dan and Carole Kamin, who Brown says epitomizes the Science Center’s mission of connecting “people and science, igniting curiosity that endures for a lifetime.”

Brown says he first met the Kamin’s five years ago, and on that first meeting, he noted how much the couple love Pittsburgh and appreciate the city’s cultural institutions. But, he also learned of Dan’s passion for astronomy and the cosmos, which began at the Buhl Planetarium and Institute of Popular Science, which eventually became the Carnegie Science Center. He built a telescope there as a child and used it to take photos of the night sky.

“So what started as a fascination with the night sky has grown into a lifelong passion for science and astronomy and it’s truly the embodiment of the mission here at the Science Center. So now, seven decades later, this passion has also materialized as a gift to the science center,” Brown said.

But, the incredible gift wasn’t the only transformational announcement museum officials had in store. In recognition of the gift and in honor of their generosity, Brown announced that the museum is being renamed to the Daniel G. and Carole L. Kamin Science Center.

Carnegie Science Center transformative donation announcement Carnegie Science Center officials and the Kaiman family pose on a podium with a rendering of the museum with its new name. (Alisa Innocenti)

“As a family, we are proud of our city, proud of our long-term ongoing relationship with Carnegie Museum,” Dan said.

Dan and Carole have been patrons of Carnegie Museums for decades and are a part of the Carnegie Nobel Quartet Society, which recognizes lifetime giving that exceeds $1 million. Carole is an emeritus member of the Carnegie Museum of Natural History advisory board and a longtime member of the Carnegie Museum of Art’s Women’s Committee.

The Science Center will remain one of the four Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh.

