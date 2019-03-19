PITTSBURGH - David Morehouse, CEO of the Pittsburgh Penguins, swapped his typical workday for analyzing Latin poetry in a Butler Senior High School classroom on March 12.
He also attended sociology, ceramics, economics and A.P. statistics with senior Connor Bachman.
Morehouse was one of nearly 30 CEOs and C-suite leaders in the Pittsburgh region that went back to school to shadow a student for the day as part of the “CEO in the Classroom” initiative created by the Allegheny Conference on Community Development and The Grable Foundation. (For full disclosure, one of those CEOs was Pittsburgh Business Times’ Publisher and Market President Evan Rosenberg.)
