Local church issues warning about scammers targeting parishioners

GREEN TREE, Pa. — A South Hills church has issued a warning to parishioners about a scam involving emails or text messages that appear to be coming from the priest.

The Parish of Saint Raphael the Archangel serves Carnegie, Green Tree and Scott Township.

A post on the parish website reads, “Scammer Alert!

Parishioners: be aware that several parishioners received emails and text messages that looked as if they were from members of the clergy (or staff).

Fr. Grecco (or any other member of the staff) will NEVER ask for gift cards and/or money through emails and text messages.”

The parish also posted a screen grab of one of the fraudulent texts on its Facebook page.

It reads, “Do NOT respond to any text that resembles this!” along with a screengrab of the following text:

“Glad to hear from you Erin. I’m currently in a pressing meeting, I would have called but calls are not allowed I need to get an Apple gift card for some women battling cancer at the hospital but I can’t do that right now because of my busy schedule. Can you get it from any nearby store now? I will reimburse you later with cash or check. God Bless.”

A Facebook post from January 26 warns of fraudulent emails that the parish received.

The post encourages parishioners to be attentive to any message that claims to be from the parish staff or clergy asking for money. The parish said it would not ask for money via email or text, the post said.

Attention!! the parish received fraudulent emails this morning. Please be attentive to anything that comes to you from... Posted by The Parish of St. Raphael the Archangel on Friday, January 26, 2024

