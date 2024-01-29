Aliquippa High School running back will represent Steelers at Super Bowl LVIII

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — An Aliquippa High School running back will represent the Pittsburgh Steelers at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Tiqwai Hayes, a rising senior, was selected to represent the team for Nike’s “The Next Ones” combine.

Only one player from every NFL market is selected for the combine. Hayes is one of 33 players that was selected nationwide.

Hayes isn’t the only Quip making an appearance in Las Vegas. Head coach Mike Warfield will also attend the Super Bowl as a special guest of the NFL. Warfield is the Steelers’ High School Coach of the Year and the team’s nominee for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year.

We’re proud to congratulate Tiqwai Hayes, RB Class of 2025 from the Aliquippa Quips (Pittsburgh, PA), as he represents the #Steelers at Nike’s The Next Ones in Las Vegas! @usnikefootball pic.twitter.com/2sPZy7Jk46 — Steelers Youth Football (@SteelersYouthFB) January 26, 2024

