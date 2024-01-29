Local

Aliquippa High School running back will represent Steelers at Super Bowl LVIII

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Tiqwai Hayes Source: Steelers Youth Football

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — An Aliquippa High School running back will represent the Pittsburgh Steelers at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

Tiqwai Hayes, a rising senior, was selected to represent the team for Nike’s “The Next Ones” combine.

Only one player from every NFL market is selected for the combine. Hayes is one of 33 players that was selected nationwide.

Hayes isn’t the only Quip making an appearance in Las Vegas. Head coach Mike Warfield will also attend the Super Bowl as a special guest of the NFL. Warfield is the Steelers’ High School Coach of the Year and the team’s nominee for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Armed man shot by trooper in East Huntingdon, state police say
  • 1 person rescued from flood waters at Mon Wharf
  • Princess Kate discharged from hospital
  • VIDEO: Three people escape overnight house fire in Ross Township
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read