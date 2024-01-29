Bodycam video released of interactions between Jim Rogers, Pittsburgh police before, during tasing

PITTSBURGH — Attorneys for the family of Jim Rogers have just released never-before-seen police bodycam footage and dashcam videos of the deadly encounter with Pittsburgh police officers.

Todd J. Hollis Law, who represents Rogers’ brother, said the video was to be released Wednesday but ended up releasing it early.

The video, which is 52 minutes long, begins with the 911 calls and is followed by the initial interaction between Officer Keith Edmonds and Rogers.

Rogers died a day after he was tased by a Pittsburgh Police officer investigating a report of a stolen bicycle in Bloomfield in 2021.

An Allegheny County Grand Jury heard testimony, but no officers were ever charged. Four were fired, but three have since been reinstated.

Officer Edmonds is attempting to get his job back through an arbitration hearing.

The Rogers family and the City of Pittsburgh settled in April 2023. The City of Pittsburgh agreed to pay $8 million.

11 Investigates reached out to Pittsburgh Police last week for comment on the release of the video. A statement given by Pittsburgh Police Union President Bob Swartzwelder said:

“Neither the FOP nor the City of Pittsburgh are permitted to discuss evidence or investigative materials surrounding the Jim Rogers case. The cases are proceeding through the arbitration process and the City knows that. The City is obligated to file a court injunction and block the release of the city-owned BWC footage. If they fail to do so, the City’s actions should be looked upon as highly suspect.”

WARNING: The content in this video may be disturbing to some and contains graphic footage. Viewer discretion is strongly advised: Released bodycam video

