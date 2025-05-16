1 of 3 men found not guilty of homicide in drive-by shooting that killed Washington grandmother

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Brandon Allen was found not guilty of homicide in the drive-by shooting homicide of Kristen Barfield, a local grandmother.

Brandon, the driver of the vehicle, was charged along with his teenage codefendants, Tyriq Moss and Juan Worthey.

Allen was found guilty of criminal attempted homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide.

Worthey will go to trial next, while Moss made a deal with prosecutors to testify against his codefendants in order to have his charges dropped.

Investigators say the three of them and a fourth teenager randomly met up at a gas station in May 2022, got into Allen’s car and 80 seconds later opened fire on a front yard, allegedly aiming for the victim’s son.

The case came down to pointing fingers, was it Allen who fired one shot from the driver’s seat or Moss from the back, before Worthy leaned Across Moss and fired multiple times. The fourth teen testified he didn’t see Allen shooting his gun, but did see him rack it.

In closing arguments, both attorneys talked about how Allen was caught on camera swerving at the time of the shooting. The defense said that is was because he was shocked by gunfire erupting from the back seat. The prosecutor said it was Allen shooting his gun, and the gun jamming.

And more surveillance video seen after the shooting that showed Allen visibly angry after the shooting.

The defense said he was upset the two teenagers opened fire from the backseat of his car, in his neighborhood, around the corner from his mom’s home where everyone knows his vehicle. Prosecutors said he was angry because he missed his intended target.

