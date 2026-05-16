Man stabbed in Hill District, search for suspect underway

PITTSBURGH — A man was stabbed in Pittsburgh’s Hill District on Saturday, prompting an active search for a suspect.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police and medics were called to the 2300 block of Reed Street at 4:20 p.m. for reports of a man who had been stabbed.

A Pittsburgh Public Safety Public Information Officer said the victim was found suffering from multiple stab wounds to the torso and the hand when officers arrived. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said the stabbing happened inside a house on Reed Street and that the suspect, who they say is a man, ran out of that house and fled the scene before police arrived.

An active search for that man is underway. Police are reviewing surveillance footage to try to find him.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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