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Pirates star rookie Esmerlyn Valdez exits game after being hit by pitch

By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com
Pirates Phillies Baseball Pittsburgh Pirates' Esmerlyn Valdez plays during a baseball game Monday, June 29, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By Danny Demilio, PGHBaseballNOW.com

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHBaseballNOW.com.

Pirates star rookie Esmerlyn Valdez left Monday’s game against the Diamondbacks after he was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning.

Valdez appeared to be hit on the left hand/wrist on Merrill Kelly’s 91.4 mph pitch with two outs in the bottom of the fourth. Valdez grimaced as he was looked at by the Pirates’ medical staff along with manager Don Kelly before he left the game.

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