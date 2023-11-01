1 dead, 1 critically injured in Homestead shooting

One man is dead and another man is in critical condition after an overnight shooting in Homestead.

Eric Stephens, 38, of McKees Rocks, has been identified by officials as the man killed.

Channel 11′s Lauren Talotta is live outside police headquarters

It happened around 1:10 p.m. in the 300 block of E. 12th Avenue, where first responders found two men with gunshot wounds. One of the men, later identified as Stephens, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second was taken to an area hospital and is in critical condition.

Allegheny County homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

