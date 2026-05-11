Fayette County man charged with attempted homicide for allegedly firing shotgun during argument

DUNBAR, Pa. — A Fayette County man is facing charges after police say he fired a shotgun at a person he was arguing with on Saturday.

According to a Pennsylvania State Police release, troopers were called to Lowery Drive in Dunbar at 1:53 a.m. for a reported disturbance and multiple gunshots.

Troopers determined that Sebastian Kozakovsky, 23, of Connelsville, got a 12-gauge shotgun and started arguing with and threatening two people.

Kozakovsky reportedly fired multiple rounds, including one directly at one of the victims.

Kozakovsky was arrested and placed in the Fayette County Jail, PSP says.

Online court records show he’s charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, making terroristic threats, simple assault and disorderly conduct.

He has been denied bail, having been deemed a “flight risk,” as well as a “threat to self and others,” records show.

Kozakovsky is scheduled to appear in court May 20 for his preliminary hearing.

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