Road in Clairton to close around the clock for ‘emergency’ railroad crossing repair, PennDOT says

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A road in Clairton will close around the clock for railroad work this week.
Route 837 (North State Street) will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday, May 16, between Mendelsohn Avenue and Boundary Avenue.
Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway crews will conduct “emergency railroad at-grade crossing repair work,” according to PennDOT.
Southbound detour:
- From Route 837, turn onto the Clairton-Glassport Bridge
- Turn right onto Glassport-Elizabeth Road (Route 2001)
- Glassport-Elizabeth Road becomes Lincoln Boulevard
- Lincoln Boulevard becomes McKeesport Road
- McKeesport Road becomes North 2nd Avenue
- Turn left onto the ramp to North 51
- From northbound Route 51, cross the Elizabeth Bridge
- Take the ramp to North 837 toward Clairton
- End detour
Northbound detour:
- From southbound Route 837, take the ramp to 51 toward Elizabeth/Pittsburgh
- From northbound Route 51, take the left-hand ramp to South 51 toward Elizabeth
- From southbound Route 51, cross the Elizabeth Bridge
- Take the ramp toward Elizabeth
- Turn right onto North 3rd Avenue (Route 2001)
- North 3rd Avenue becomes McKeesport Road
- McKeesport Road becomes Lincoln Boulevard
- Lincoln Boulevard becomes Glassport-Elizabeth Road
- Turn left onto the Clairton-Glassport Bridge
- Follow back to Route 837
- End detour
PennDOT is not involved in the repair project. Questions can be directed to Heidi Rowlands at 330-447-1259.
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