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Road in Clairton to close around the clock for ‘emergency’ railroad crossing repair, PennDOT says

By Christopher Dacanay, WPXI.com
Road in Clairton to close around the clock for ‘emergency’ railroad crossing repair, PennDOT says
By Christopher Dacanay, WPXI.com

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A road in Clairton will close around the clock for railroad work this week.

Route 837 (North State Street) will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday, May 16, between Mendelsohn Avenue and Boundary Avenue.

Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway crews will conduct “emergency railroad at-grade crossing repair work,” according to PennDOT.

Southbound detour:

  • From Route 837, turn onto the Clairton-Glassport Bridge
  • Turn right onto Glassport-Elizabeth Road (Route 2001)
  • Glassport-Elizabeth Road becomes Lincoln Boulevard
  • Lincoln Boulevard becomes McKeesport Road
  • McKeesport Road becomes North 2nd Avenue
  • Turn left onto the ramp to North 51
  • From northbound Route 51, cross the Elizabeth Bridge
  • Take the ramp to North 837 toward Clairton
  • End detour

Northbound detour:

  • From southbound Route 837, take the ramp to 51 toward Elizabeth/Pittsburgh
  • From northbound Route 51, take the left-hand ramp to South 51 toward Elizabeth
  • From southbound Route 51, cross the Elizabeth Bridge
  • Take the ramp toward Elizabeth
  • Turn right onto North 3rd Avenue (Route 2001)
  • North 3rd Avenue becomes McKeesport Road
  • McKeesport Road becomes Lincoln Boulevard
  • Lincoln Boulevard becomes Glassport-Elizabeth Road
  • Turn left onto the Clairton-Glassport Bridge
  • Follow back to Route 837
  • End detour

PennDOT is not involved in the repair project. Questions can be directed to Heidi Rowlands at 330-447-1259.

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