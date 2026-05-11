Road in Clairton to close around the clock for ‘emergency’ railroad crossing repair, PennDOT says

CLAIRTON, Pa. — A road in Clairton will close around the clock for railroad work this week.

Route 837 (North State Street) will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday to Saturday, May 16, between Mendelsohn Avenue and Boundary Avenue.

Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway crews will conduct “emergency railroad at-grade crossing repair work,” according to PennDOT.

Southbound detour:

From Route 837, turn onto the Clairton-Glassport Bridge

Turn right onto Glassport-Elizabeth Road (Route 2001)

Glassport-Elizabeth Road becomes Lincoln Boulevard

Lincoln Boulevard becomes McKeesport Road

McKeesport Road becomes North 2 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto the ramp to North 51

From northbound Route 51, cross the Elizabeth Bridge

Take the ramp to North 837 toward Clairton

End detour

Northbound detour:

From southbound Route 837, take the ramp to 51 toward Elizabeth/Pittsburgh

From northbound Route 51, take the left-hand ramp to South 51 toward Elizabeth

From southbound Route 51, cross the Elizabeth Bridge

Take the ramp toward Elizabeth

Turn right onto North 3 rd Avenue (Route 2001)

Avenue (Route 2001) North 3 rd Avenue becomes McKeesport Road

Avenue becomes McKeesport Road McKeesport Road becomes Lincoln Boulevard

Lincoln Boulevard becomes Glassport-Elizabeth Road

Turn left onto the Clairton-Glassport Bridge

Follow back to Route 837

End detour

PennDOT is not involved in the repair project. Questions can be directed to Heidi Rowlands at 330-447-1259.

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