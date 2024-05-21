1 dead, 1 hurt in Westmoreland County house fire

One person is dead and another hurt in a fire in Westmoreland County.

The fire broke out at around 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 800 block of McKinley Street in Bolivar.

Video captured by a Channel 11 photographer shows the house was severely damaged.

Officials tell us they believe the person who was hurt had been burned.

The state fire marshal was on scene.

