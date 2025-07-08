1 dead, 1 injured in construction accident in Westmoreland County

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. — One person was killed and another was injured in a construction accident in North Huntingdon, the Westmoreland County coroner confirmed to Channel 11.

Emergency crews are on the scene near Quality Way and Route 993.

State police and the coroner’s office are on their way to the scene of the accident.

Channel 11‘s Andrew Havranek is on his way. Check back for updates on Channel 11 News at Noon and here on WPXI.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group