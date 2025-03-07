School van driver killed in crash involving tractor-trailer in Westmoreland County; Route 22 closed

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead after a crash involving a school van and a tractor-trailer in Westmoreland County, 911 dispatchers confirmed to Channel 11.

Emergency crews are on the scene of the crash near the intersection of Route 22 at Route 819 in Salem Township.

Dispatchers confirmed the driver of the school van was killed in the crash. No students were reported to be on board the school van.

PennDOT says that Route 22 is closed in both directions.

