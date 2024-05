One person was hurt in a crash in Marshall Township early Thursday.

It happened around 2:50 a.m. in the 400 block of Knob Road.

Video captured by a Channel 11 photographer shows the vehicle on its side.

Officials tell us one person was taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries was not known.

