HALLOWEEN 2024: Here is a list of trick-or-treat times across the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — It’s almost Halloween! Here’s a list of Trick-Or-Treat times for communities across our area.
To submit your community’s Trick-or-Treat times, send us an email.
Allegheny County
Avalon Borough - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Baldwin Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Bellevue: - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Brackenridge - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Braddock - Thursday, October 31, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Cheswick - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Coraopolis - Thursday, October 26, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Crescent Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
East Deer - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Elizabeth Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Hampton Township - Thursday, October, 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Indiana Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Kennedy Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
McCandless Township - Thursday, October, 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Monroeville - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Moon Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
North Braddock - Thursday, October 31, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Oakmont - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Pittsburgh - Thursday, October 31, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Plum Borough - Thursday, October 31, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Rankin - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Reserve Township - Thursday, October 31, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Ross Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Scott Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Shaler Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Upper St. Clair - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
West Mifflin Borough - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 7:30 p.m.
West View Borough - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Beaver County
Aliquippa - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Ambridge - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Beaver Falls - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Center Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Chalfant - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 p.m.
Chippewa Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Conway - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Economy - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Franklin Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Hanover Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Harmony Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Hopewell Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Monaca - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
New Brighton Borough - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 7:30 p.m.
New Sewickley Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Rochester Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Butler County
Adams Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 p.m.
Brady Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 p.m.
Bruin - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-7:30 p.m.
Buffalo Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 p.m.
Butler City - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-7:00 p.m.
Butler Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-7:00 p.m.
Callery Borough - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-7:00 p.m.
Center Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 p.m.
Chicora Borough - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-7:00 p.m.
Clinton Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Concord Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Connoquenessing Borough - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Connoquenessing Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Cranberry Township - Thursday, Oct. 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
East Butler - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Evans City - Saturday, October 28, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Forward Township - Thursday, October 26, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Franklin Township - Thursday, October 26, 6:00 - 7:30 p.m.
Harmony - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Jackson Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Karns City - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Seven Fields - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Slippery Rock Borough - Thursday, October 31, parade at 6 p.m. followed by Trick or Treat through 8 p.m.
Slippery Rock Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Zelienople - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Fayette County
Connellsville - Sunday, October 29, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
North Union Township - Thursday, October 31 - 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
South Union Township - Thursday, October 31 - 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown - Thursday, October 31 - 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Lawrence County
Ellwood City - Thursday, October 31, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Union Township - Thursday, October 31, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Washington County
Midway Borough - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
North Strabane - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Peters Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Smith Township - Thursday, October 31, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.
South Strabane - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Union Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Westmoreland County
Greensburg - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
North Strabane - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Hempfield Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Irwin Borough - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Leechburg - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Lower Burrell - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Monsessen - Saturday, October 28, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Murrysville - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
North Huntingdon - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
Rostraver Township - Thursday, October 31, 5:00 - 7:30 p.m.
Washington Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
