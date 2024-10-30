HALLOWEEN 2024: Here is a list of trick-or-treat times across the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — It’s almost Halloween! Here’s a list of Trick-Or-Treat times for communities across our area.

Allegheny County

Avalon Borough - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Baldwin Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Bellevue: - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Brackenridge - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Braddock - Thursday, October 31, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Cheswick - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Coraopolis - Thursday, October 26, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Crescent Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

East Deer - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Elizabeth Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Hampton Township - Thursday, October, 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Indiana Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Kennedy Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

McCandless Township - Thursday, October, 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Monroeville - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Moon Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

North Braddock - Thursday, October 31, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Oakmont - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh - Thursday, October 31, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Plum Borough - Thursday, October 31, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Rankin - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Reserve Township - Thursday, October 31, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Ross Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Scott Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Shaler Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Upper St. Clair - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

West Mifflin Borough - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 7:30 p.m.

West View Borough - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Beaver County

Aliquippa - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Ambridge - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Beaver Falls - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Center Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Chalfant - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Chippewa Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Conway - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Economy - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Franklin Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Hanover Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Harmony Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Hopewell Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Monaca - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

New Brighton Borough - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 7:30 p.m.

New Sewickley Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Rochester Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Butler County

Adams Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Brady Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Bruin - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-7:30 p.m.

Buffalo Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Butler City - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Butler Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Callery Borough - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Center Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Chicora Borough - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Clinton Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Concord Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Connoquenessing Borough - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Connoquenessing Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Cranberry Township - Thursday, Oct. 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

East Butler - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Evans City - Saturday, October 28, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Forward Township - Thursday, October 26, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Franklin Township - Thursday, October 26, 6:00 - 7:30 p.m.

Harmony - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Jackson Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Karns City - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Seven Fields - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Slippery Rock Borough - Thursday, October 31, parade at 6 p.m. followed by Trick or Treat through 8 p.m.

Slippery Rock Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Zelienople - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Fayette County

Connellsville - Sunday, October 29, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

North Union Township - Thursday, October 31 - 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

South Union Township - Thursday, October 31 - 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown - Thursday, October 31 - 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Lawrence County

Ellwood City - Thursday, October 31, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Union Township - Thursday, October 31, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Washington County

Midway Borough - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

North Strabane - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Peters Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Smith Township - Thursday, October 31, 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.

South Strabane - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Union Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Westmoreland County

Greensburg - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

North Strabane - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Hempfield Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Irwin Borough - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Leechburg - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Lower Burrell - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Monsessen - Saturday, October 28, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Murrysville - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

North Huntingdon - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Rostraver Township - Thursday, October 31, 5:00 - 7:30 p.m.

Washington Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.

