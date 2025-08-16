1 hurt in overnight crash into Brentwood vape store

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — One person was hurt when a vehicle crashed into a building in Brentwood overnight.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. in the 2800 block of Brownsville Road, with the vehicle hitting a building containing a vape shop. A Channel 11 crew on scene saw that the building sustained some damage from the crash.

Dispatch officials tell Channel 11 one person was hurt in the crash.

Our cameras were there as a vehicle with heavy rear-end damage was being towed away.

