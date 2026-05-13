Pittsburgh residents meet with advocates, police to discuss Downtown safety after deadly shooting

PITTSBURGH — Members of law enforcement joined community members and advocates for a forum on Downtown Pittsburgh safety on Tuesday.

The forum was pre-planned, but it came just a day after a 19-year-old was shot and killed near the Chipotle in Market Square.

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Market Square itself has been the topic of controversy. Since reopening following a $15 million renovation, a new chaperone policy has been in place. Teens under 18 are required to have an adult over 21 with them Thursday through Sunday.

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That policy was the subject of criticism by some at the forum.

“Where are they supposed to go? What fun activities do we have throughout Pittsburgh where my kid can leave my home and feel comfortable?” a mother of teenagers said.

Leaders spoke about the need for it.

“It’s a known fact that we have increased activity in and around Market Square,” Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Sheldon Williams said. “Because some of the behavior we see is with juveniles, there is an added level of complexity.”

“We’re not talking about kids loitering. It’s the fact that there are weapons. There are guns,” Jeremy Waldrup of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership said. His group played a large role in the renovation project.

“People are coming down there to fight, to take their phone and set up fights to make the destruction of our community entertainment,” Cornell Jones said. He’s a group violence intervention specialist. “I’ll be the person people get mad at as long as Ray Ray is alive.”

Community members stressed the problem facing youths in the area.

“I love our black children. I love all children, but what I’m witnessing is alarming and heartbreaking,” one woman said.

They also asked for clarity regarding the chaperone policy and argued that Pittsburgh is criminalizing all youth for the actions of some.

“Pittsburgh is the most livable city. That includes me and my kids, who are great kids.”

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