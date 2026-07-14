2 injured in Polaris Slingshot rollover on Pittsburgh bridge

PITTSBURGH — Two people were injured when the Polaris Slingshot they were in overturned in Downtown Pittsburgh late Monday night.

Police, firefighters and medics were called to the Rachel Carson Bridge (Ninth Street Bridge) just before midnight.

The Slingshot, which is a three-wheeled motorcycle, overturned, trapping two people inside.

Public Safety officials said people who called 911 initially said bystanders were dragging the people from the crashed vehicle. When emergency crews arrived, both occupants were out.

Both people were seriously injured and needed to be stabilized on scene by EMS rescue crews. They were then taken to a hospital in stable condition.

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