1 killed, another seriously injured after being hit by car along Mercer County road

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed and another was seriously injured after being hit by a car along a road in Mercer County.

The crash happened on Franklin Road near Coolspring Church Road around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Two people stopped to remove a dead deer from the roadway when a car coming in the opposite direction hit them head-on, according to our NBC affiliate WFMJ in Youngstown.

Daniel Johnson, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other person, a 38-year-old man, was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate the crash. It’s unknown if the driver will face charges.

