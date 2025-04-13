Fire causes partial collapse at house in East Hills

PITTSBURGH — Fire caused part of a house to collapse in Pittsburgh’s East Hills.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the 600 block of Sickles Street at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

One of the house’s walls appeared to have collapsed.

Multiple windows were blown out, and the siding had been scorched.

No injuries were reported.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh Public Information Officers for more information.

