Two women injured in shooting in Homewood North

PITTSBURGH — Two women were injured in a shooting in Homewood North.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the 1200 block of Mohler Street at 5:43 p.m. on Sunday.

Pittsburgh Police officers said they received three ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 10 rounds.

A woman was found with a graze wound to her shoulder. Another woman was found who had been shot in the foot.

Both were taken to a hospital in stable condition. The woman who was grazed has since been released.

Witnesses told police there was a dispute before the shooting.

Officers are gathering evidence, including shell casings, to learn more.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group