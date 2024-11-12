1 man shot, another injured jumping out window in Homestead, police say

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — A man was shot and another was injured jumping from a window in Homestead on Monday evening, Allegheny County police said.

Emergency crews were called to the 1700 block of McClure Street at 5:41 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they found a man who was injured after jumping out of a window during the shooting. He was not hit by gunfire.

A short time later, a man who had been shot in the face and abdomen, went to a local hospital and said he was shot in Homestead at the same location.

Police said initial investigation shows the two men were shooting at each other.

Both men are in stable condition.

It‘s not clear if any charges will be filed. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

