Convicted felon accused of leading state police on chase on Route 28 sentenced to prison

SOUTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man accused of leading Pennsylvania State Police on a chase on Route 28 has been sentenced to prison.

The Department of Justice said Derik Carothers, 29, of Washington, led police on a high-speed chase on Route 28 on Oct. 20 in 2019. The crash ended in a rollover crash in South Buffalo Township.

Troopers reported finding crack cocaine, a digital scale and $290 on Carothers at that time. Four loaded guns were found inside the vehicle along ith a bulletproof vest. Two of those guns were reported stolen and one had its serial number removed.

At the time of that arrest, Carothers had already been convicted for a burglary and gun charges out of Cambria County.

He has been sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

