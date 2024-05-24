$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Allegheny County

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A winning lottery ticket worth $1,005,510 was sold in Allegheny County.

The Fast Play Game, Diamonds and Gold, was sold on Friday at the Sheetz on Route 8 in Shaler Township. They will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Fast Play games print on-demand from a Lottery sales terminal or self-service touch-screen vending terminal and are similar to Scratch-Off games, but without the need to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group