$1 million winning scratch-off lottery ticket sold in Allegheny County

MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — A winning lottery ticket worth $1 million was sold in Allegheny County.

The Rite Aid on Bower Hill Road in Mount Lebanon will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Million Dollar Multiplier Madness is a $20 ticket that offers top prizes of $1 million.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group