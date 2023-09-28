Local

$1 million winning scratch-off ticket sold at local grocery store

By WPXI.com News Staff

PA Lottery PA Lottery (Pennsylvania Lottery/Pennsylvania Lottery)

By WPXI.com News Staff

A grocery store in Allegheny County recently sold a $1 million-winning scratch-off ticket. Buttermilk Hollow Shop ‘n Save in West Mifflin earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

The $1 Million? Seriously scratch off is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Moon School District holds town hall regarding proposals to potentially close Hyde Elementary
  • Allegheny County Council votes to file lawsuit over plans to reopen Shuman Juvenile Detention Center
  • Taylor Swift expected to attend Chiefs game on Sunday, according to reports
  • VIDEO: Postal worker surprises Baldwin resident on 100th birthday with 125 cards
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read