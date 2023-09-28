$1 million winning scratch-off ticket sold at local grocery store

A grocery store in Allegheny County recently sold a $1 million-winning scratch-off ticket. Buttermilk Hollow Shop ‘n Save in West Mifflin earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

The $1 Million? Seriously scratch off is a $20 game that offers top prizes of $1 million.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com.

