1 person flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Beaver County

MONACA, Pa. — One person was injured in a motorcycle crash in Beaver County.

911 dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Beaver Avenue in Monaca at 4:55 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators said one person was flown to a hospital from the scene. The medical helicopter landed near Central Valley Middle School.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Monaca Police Department for more details and is waiting to hear back.

