Teen dead after shooting at playground in McKees Rocks

By WPXI.com News Staff

1 person hospitalized after shooting near park in McKees Rocks Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the 900 block of Third Street, near Third Street Park, at 4:02 p.m. on Saturday. (WPXI/WPXI)

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A teen boy is dead after a shooting at a playground in McKees Rocks.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to the 900 block of Third Street, near Third Street Park, at 4:02 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say they found a boy who had been shot multiple times when they arrived on the scene.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Department at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Tips can be made anonymously.

