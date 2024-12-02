1 person hospitalized after truck, car crash in South Side Slopes

PITTSBURGH — One person was injured in a crash in South Side Slopes.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police, firefighters and medics were called to the 2100 block of S 18th Street at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

One person was taken to a hospital from the scene.

Channel 11 saw a pickup truck had sustained damage to its front. It had to be towed from the scene.

A car was also damaged. Its front driver’s side door was damaged so badly that it was removed.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh Police for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

