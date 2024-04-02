1 person injured after shooting in Larimer

PITTSBURGH — One person was injured after a shooting in Larimer.

Pittsburgh Police say officers were called to the intersection of Paulson Avenue and Dodge Way at around 5:15 p.m. on Monday.

They say a ShotSpotter reported three rounds fired in the area.

When they arrived on the scene they found what they described as a “young male, presumed to be a juvenile.” The victim’s specific age has not been released at this time.

The victim had been shot in the shoulder, head and neck.

They were taken to a local hospital and are listed in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

